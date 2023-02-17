India’s forex reserves dip by $8.31 billion to $566 billion

India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves dipped by $8.31 billion to $566.94 billion for the week ended February 10, the biggest slump in over 11 months, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely sold dollars to prevent the rupee from weakening past 83 against the US currency.

As per the weekly statistical supplement released by the RBI on Friday, India’s foreign currency assets declined by $7.10 billion to $500.58 billion during the week ended February 10.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies like pound, euro and yen held in the forex reserves.

This is the second consecutive week of fall in the country’s forex kitty. The forex reserves had declined by $1.49 billion in the previous week.

One of the key reasons for such a sharp drop in the country’s forex kitty is the likely intervention in the currency market by the RBI to prevent rupee slide.

The RBI has likely been selling dollars in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market this week to prevent the rupee from weakening past 83 to a dollar, Reuters reported.

The Indian currency has weakened against the US dollar for the fourth straight week. Rupee closed at 82.83 against the US dollar on Friday.

All components of the forex reserves declined during the week ended February 10. The value of gold reserves dipped by $919 million to $42.86 billion. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) fell by $190 million to $18.35 billion and India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $102 million to $5.14 billion during the week under review.