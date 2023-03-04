India to close year with well in excess of $750 billion of exports, says Piyush Goyal

India will close this year with well in excess of $750 billion of exports, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

“With great responsibility and confidence, I am happy to share that figures until February 2023 are already in excess of what we did in the whole of last year, and we will certainly close this year with well in excess of $750 billion of exports, another all-time historical record,” he said.

Inaugurating the ECGC (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation) Bhawan, the Union Minister said that as we are in our 75 th year of independence, we aim for ECGC to become more modern and digital in its operations, leading to greater efficiencies, greater trust among exporters and improved performance.

“We have to leave our children in an India which is completely corruption-free. We have to be unsparing against anyone who indulges in any irregular activities. If we want to make India a superpower, we have to make a decision that we want the New India to be with a high degree of integrity, a collective endeavour of government, industry, bodies like ECGC, EXIM Bank and other stakeholders."

"ECGC has to be very conscious of tracking what is happening, transparency in our working, ease in operations, being helpful, converting into online operations as much as possible,” he said.

“We should trust the exporter unless there is a reason not to trust someone and have completely digital online interactions with them, with transparent operations. I would urge ECGC to relook at all your processes. I would urge the industry to help us clean up the India story so that it is a story which the world will envy,” said Goyal.