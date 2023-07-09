India trade deal talks with UK, European nations on July 10-11

India trade deal talks with UK, others on July 10-11

The talks offer an opportunity to discuss the main priorities of a free trade agreement.

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 15:31 ist
Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal. Credit: PTI Photo

India's trade minister will hold talks in the UK on a free trade deal with Britain and meet ministers from the European Free Trade Association from July 10 to 11, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Sunday.

Trade minister Piyush Goyal will meet with his UK counterpart, Kemi Badenoch, as well as representatives from British industry, the ministry said in a statement.

The talks offer an opportunity to discuss the main priorities of a free trade agreement "with a focus on addressing trade barriers, promoting investments, and fostering greater cooperation in areas such as technology, innovation, and intellectual property rights," the statement said.

Differences have emerged between India and the UK on some key tariff lines and investment protection rules, including disagreement over concessions on duties levied by India on car and liquor imports.

Goyal will also meet ministers and officials from the European Free Trade Association, which comprises Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, to assess progress toward reaching a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with them.

