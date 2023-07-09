India trade deal talks with UK, European nations on July 10-11

India's trade minister will hold talks in the UK on a free trade deal with Britain and meet ministers from the European Free Trade Association from July 10 to 11, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Sunday.
Trade minister Piyush Goyal will meet with his UK counterpart, Kemi Badenoch, as well as representatives from British industry, the ministry said in a statement.
Read | India, US to have no WTO trade dispute by year-end: Piyush Goyal
The talks offer an opportunity to discuss the main priorities of a free trade agreement "with a focus on addressing trade barriers, promoting investments, and fostering greater cooperation in areas such as technology, innovation, and intellectual property rights," the statement said.
Differences have emerged between India and the UK on some key tariff lines and investment protection rules, including disagreement over concessions on duties levied by India on car and liquor imports.
Goyal will also meet ministers and officials from the European Free Trade Association, which comprises Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, to assess progress toward reaching a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with them.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising
UP woman who lost dad to Covid lands dream job
Reviving the city as a commons
Kejriwal cancels officers' Sunday off amid waterlogging
India is snakebite capital of the world
Haryana khaps running campaign against drug menace
Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft
Tripura CM sends 980 kg of pineapples to Bangladesh PM