Indian railways to handover 150 trains to private companies

Despite investors sentiment is low due to Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways has decided to go ahead with its plan to handover 150 trains to private companies for operating.

The railways will invite qualifying bids for running private trains in this month, said Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav here.

Though earlier railways had plan to invite qualifying bids in April, it got delayed after nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 crisis.

The entire process will be completed in two parts, the first will be Request for Qualification, wherein private bidders will qualify. The second step will be Request for Proposal (RFP). The details of revenue generation and routes will be decided during the RFP, said an official in the railways.

With several companies including airlines such Indigo, Vistara, SpiceJet and R K Catering and MakeMyTrip along with others showing interest in participating in operating private trains, the ministry is keen to start the process at the earliest.

During pre-lockdown period IRCTC(Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation), a catering and ticketing arm of railways, operated three trains-New Delhi-Lucknow, Mumbai -Ahmedabad and Ujjain-Varanasi. Since all the three trains operated successful with occupancy was more than 70 %, the railways wanted to handover more routes to private companies, said the official.

Aimed at offering airline like services to train passengers, the national transporter wanted to offer about 150 trains at an estimated cost of Rs 23,000 crore to private players, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal during his online interaction with CII members. He also requested private players to participate in the project.

The allotment of the train to private companies through bidding and railway ministry will prepare bidding documents soon, said the official.

The private companies, which bags the tender to operate the train, have to pay lease charges and haulage charges (or freight charges for using infrastructure) to Indian Railways. Apart from fixing fare, the private companies also have provided inside facilities like catering, cleaning and supply of beddings to passengers.

Upon the success of this plan, the Indian Railways may also consider bringing its premium trains including Rajdhanis and Shatabadis under this plan said the official.