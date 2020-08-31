Rupee down from 6-month high on China border tensions

Indian rupee retreats from 6-month high on China border tensions

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Aug 31 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 15:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The Indian rupee retreated from near six-month highs on Monday afternoon after reports of fresh border tensions with China came to light, said traders.

India said it had foiled an attempt by Chinese troops to change the status quo on their disputed and ill-defined border in a fresh flare-up between the two nuclear-armed countries.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 73.62/63 per dollar by 0707 GMT, compared with its previous close of 73.39 on Friday and much weaker than the 73.25 level hit earlier in the session - its strongest since March 5.

"We have seen sharp gains in the rupee last week and early today, so the fresh round of border issues meant an immediate sell trigger for most," a trader with a private bank said.

Earlier in the day, the rupee gained tracking losses in the dollar and a rise in Asian peers. The dollar was poised to register its fourth straight monthly drop in August.

Traders said month-end dollar demand from importers also weighed on the rupee and that the local currency could continue to see a 73-73.80 range in the absence of dollar buying intervention by the central bank.

The June-quarter GDP data due to be released at 1200 GMT is being closely monitored for further direction. According to a Reuters poll, India's economy contracted 20% in the first quarter of 2020/21, its worst performance in decades.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Rupee
China
Line of Actual Control

What's Brewing

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 