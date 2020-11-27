India's Apr-Oct fiscal deficit tops 126% of full year target, stands at Rs 9.53 lakh crore

India's federal fiscal deficit in the seven months to end-October stood at Rs 9.53 lakh crore ($128.9 billion), or 126.7% of the budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts were Rs 5.76 lakh crore, down 15.7% from a year ago, while total expenditure was Rs 16.6 lakh crore, the data showed.

The deficit is predicted to exceed 8% of GDP in the 2020/21 fiscal year that ends in March 2021, economists said, from initial government estimates of 3.5%, mainly due to a sharp economic contraction triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 73.9273 Indian rupees)