India's budget deficit could narrow to 6.3% next year, report says

By Vrishti Beniwal

India is on track to meet its budget deficit target this year and will likely aim to narrow the gap to 6.3% of gross domestic product next year, according to the nation’s largest lender.

The Budget on Feb. 1 should allow for very gradual fiscal consolidation to complement the economy’s slow recovery from the pandemic, State Bank of India economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh wrote in a research report Wednesday. He expects about 8% growth in expenditure and 10.8% increase in receipts, while estimating gross market borrowings at 12 trillion rupees ($161 billion) in the year starting April 1.

Read | Anticipating the Budget: Challenges galore

India’s 6.8% fiscal deficit goal for the current year is narrower compared to last year, but still wider than the shortfall seen in the pre-pandemic years. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget next month will show if improved tax revenues were enough to offset a shortfall in income from asset sales.

“The main objective of the Budget should be to create an environment that will give further impetus to growth,” by giving higher weight to a short-term stabilisation policy rather than long-term policy, Ghosh said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: