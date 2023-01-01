India's coal production likely at 997 MT in FY'24

The country is expected to produce 997.14 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the coming financial year.

Of the projected figure, state-owed CIL's output is likely to be 760 MT, followed by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at 75 MT, and captive and others at 162.14 MT, according to government data.

During 2024-25, the country is expected to produce 1,111.60 MT of coal, which includes 850 MT by Coal India Ltd (CIL), 181.60 MT by captive and others and 80 MT by SCCL, as per the data.

While in FY'26 India's production is expected at 1,288.39 MT, in FY'27 the figure is likely to reach 1,342.80 MT.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

The country is targeting a production of 911 MT in the current fiscal. However, the total demand for coal in 2022-23 is estimated is 1,087 MT.

The demand for the dry fuel from the power sector is expected at 775 MT, steel at 70 MT and non-regulated sectors at 242 MT.

The government has taken various steps to augment domestic coal production.

These include single window clearance, amendment of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 to allow captive mines to sell up to 50 per cent of their annual production after meeting the requirement of the end use plants, and production through mine developer and operator (MDO) model.

Other initiatives include increasing use of modern technologies, taking up new projects and expansion of existing coal mines, and auction of coal blocks to private companies and PSUs.

Moreover, 100 per cent foreign direct investment is allowed for commercial mining.