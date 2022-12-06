World Bank pegs India's GDP growth at 6.9% for FY23

India's economy expected to grow 6.9% this year: World Bank

The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1 this year

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 06 2022, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 12:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's economy is expected to grow 6.9 per cent in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday, citing tightening monetary policy and high commodity prices as factors impacting the country's growth.

The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1 this year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World Bank
Economy
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing

Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

DH Toon | Modi works a lot for India, says brother

DH Toon | Modi works a lot for India, says brother

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

 