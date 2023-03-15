India's exports dip 8.8% to $33.88 billion in February

India's exports dipped in February for the third consecutive month by 8.8 per cent to $33.88 billion against $37.15 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.
Imports also declined by 8.21 per cent to $51.31 billion as against $55.9 billion recorded in the corresponding month last year.
The country's trade deficit in February stood at $17.43 billion.
During April-February this fiscal, however, the country's overall merchandise exports rose by 7.5 per cent to $405.94 billion.
Imports during the period increased by 18.82 per cent to $653.47 billion.
