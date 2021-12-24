India's exports may achieve $400 billion target in FY22; FY23 may see a slide

For the first time ever, India may achieve the export target of $400 billion set for 2021-22 but thereafter the overseas shipment growth may slow down due to new variant of Covid-19 and supply-side challenges, country's premier export body Federation of Indian Exporters Organisation says in its outlook for 2022-23.

The fiscal year 2021-22 is expected to end with merchandise exports of $400 billion. This would be a high base for the financial year 2022-23 unlike last year, said FIEO President, A Sakthivel. Thus, export growth of 30-35 per cent on such numbers would be difficult particularly as additional exports may require augmenting the capacity as well.

Last year (2021-22), India's exports stood at $290.6 billion.

"Much will depend on whether we would be able to contain Covid-19 through massive vaccination across the globe and be able to create required capacity, which will decide whether we should look for 15-20 per cent growth or even more for the next financial year," said Sakthivel in FIEO's outlook for exports in 2022-23.

The FIEO Chief reiterated that looking into the emergence of the new variants and supply side challenges at this point of time, we would like to be a little conservative and will aim for an export of $460-475 billion during the next fiscal.

India's exports are now witnessing a balanced growth across sectors.

"We are hopeful that the same trend will continue particularly as the order booking position of all exporters are extremely encouraging and China plus one policy of global companies is definitely helping our exports," he said.

He, however, reiterated that while the demand side of exports should be taken care of by the industry, Industry and government should work together to address the supply side challenges.

Lack of capacity is one of the major concerns.

