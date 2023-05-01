India's exports to UAE may reach $50 billion by 2026-27

India's exports to the UAE are expected to reach $50 billion by 2026-27 from $31.3 billion at present on the back of the free trade agreement between the countries, a top government official said on Monday.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that trade between India and the UAE has grown significantly after the implementation of the trade agreement on May 1 last year.
"We are hoping that we would be able to reach $50 billion exports by 2026-27," Barthwal told reporters here.
The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which was signed between the two nations on 18 February 2022, officially came into force on May 1 last year.
India's exports to the UAE in 2022-23 rose by 11.8 per cent to $31.3 billion, while imports grew by 18.8 per cent to $53.2 billion in the last fiscal.
P Aqeel Ahmed, former chairman of the Council for Leather Exports said that the trade agreement is the "most effective which we have seen in recent times".
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices
Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?
Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait
Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows
Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery
How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated