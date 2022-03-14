India's February retail inflation rises to 6.07%

Retail inflation for February inched up slightly to 6.07 per cent in February from 6.01 per cent in January. According to reports, food prices saw an upward trajectory, with inflation measured by the Consumer Food Price Index rising to 5.85 per cent in February from 5.43 per cent in January.
The central bank takes retail inflation data into account while framing monetary policy.
Last month, the RBI had said headline inflation is expected to peak in the March quarter, within the tolerance band, and then moderate closer to target in the September-March period of 2022-23, providing room for monetary policy to remain accommodative.
The government had tasked the RBI to keep retail inflation between 2-6 per cent. Meanwhile, after two months of mild easing, WPI inflation accelerated in February and remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month, beginning April 2021.
(With PTI inputs)
