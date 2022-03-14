India's February retail inflation rises to 6.07%

India's February retail inflation rises to 6.07%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 14 2022, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 18:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Retail inflation for February inched up slightly to 6.07 per cent in February from 6.01 per cent in January. According to reports, food prices saw an upward trajectory, with inflation measured by the Consumer Food Price Index rising to 5.85 per cent in February from 5.43 per cent in January.

The central bank takes retail inflation data into account while framing monetary policy.

Last month, the RBI had said headline inflation is expected to peak in the March quarter, within the tolerance band, and then moderate closer to target in the September-March period of 2022-23, providing room for monetary policy to remain accommodative.

The government had tasked the RBI to keep retail inflation between 2-6 per cent. Meanwhile, after two months of mild easing, WPI inflation accelerated in February and remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month, beginning April 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

Check out latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Reserve Bank of India
Retail inflation
business
Business News
Inflation

What's Brewing

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar

In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar

Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts

Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts

 