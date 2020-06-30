India's foreign exchange reserves up by USD 64.9 bn in FY20

Foreign exchange reserves up by USD 64.9 bn in FY20

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 30 2020, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 20:58 ist

The country's foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms increased by USD 64.9 billion in FY20 compared to a reduction of USD 11.7 billion in FY19, according to RBI.

This increase in reserves includes the valuation effects, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release.

The valuation gain, reflecting increase in gold prices, amounted to USD 5.4 billion during 2019-20 as against a loss of USD 8.3 billion during 2018-19.      

On a balance of payments basis (excluding valuation effects), foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 59.5 billion during FY20 as against a decrease of USD 3.3 billion during FY19.    

The country's current account balance (CAB) declined to USD 24.7 billion in FY20 as against a deficit of USD 57.3 in FY19.

Net FDI inflows at USD 43 billion in 2019-20 were higher than USD 30.7 billion in 2018-19, the RBI said. 

