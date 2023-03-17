Forex reserves fall to over 3-month low of $560 bn

India's forex reserves fall to over 3-month low of $560 bn

The reserves stood at $562.40 billion in the week to March 3

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Mar 17 2023, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 21:55 ist
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $560 billion as of the week ended March 10, their lowest since early-December, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The reserves stood at $562.40 billion in the week to March 3.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to prevent runaway moves in the rupee's exchange rate against the dollar. The RBI has said in the past that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

Last week, the rupee fell 0.1 per cent against the dollar as the banking crisis in the United States unfolded, with the currency trading in a range of 81.6150 to 82.2975. The rupee ended at 82.5525 on Friday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Forex
RBI
Rupee
USD

Related videos

What's Brewing

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

 