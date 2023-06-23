India's forex reserves jump $2.35 billion to $596.098 billion

India's forex reserves increased by $2.35 billion to $596.098 billion for the week ended June 16, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.
The overall reserves had dropped by $1.318 billion to $593.749 billion in the previous reporting week.
It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.
For the week ended June 16, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.578 billion to $527.651 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.
Also Read | India stands out amid improving global macros: Emkay Wealth Management
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves dropped by $324 million to $45.049 billion, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $62 million to $18.249 billion, the central bank said.
The country's reserve position with the IMF was up by $34 million to $5.149 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub
Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history
Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour
James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub
UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: Study
Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters
Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations
Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single
Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards
TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'