India's forex reserves jump to 9-month high

Changes in forex reserves can stem from valuation gains or losses

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Apr 14 2023, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 20:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's foreign exchange reserves jumped to $584.76 billion for the week ended April 7, the highest in nine months, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

That is an increase of $6.3 billion from the previous week.

Read | India’s forex reserves dip by $28 billion in FY 2022-23

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee. Changes in forex reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

For the reported week, the rupee ended 0.3 per cent higher against the US dollar. The Indian unit traded in a wide range of 81.8300 to 82.4550 to the dollar.

The rupee closed at 81.85 on Thursday and clocked its fourth consecutive weekly rise for the holiday-shortened week ending April 14.

