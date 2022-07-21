FICCI cuts India's FY23 growth forecast to 7%

India's FY23 growth forecast cut to 7%, RBI to stay hawkish, industry body says

A survey said the war in Ukraine is likely to keep inflation high and dent consumer demand

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 21 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 16:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock images

The economy is expected to expand 7 per cent in fiscal 2022/23, slower than a previous estimate of 7.4 per cent and the central bank's 7.2 per cent projection, according to a survey.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FICCI) quarterly survey, released on Thursday, said the war in Ukraine is likely to keep inflation high and dent consumer demand.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was expected to stay hawkish to tackle elevated inflation, the survey of top independent economists, showed.

"CPI is anticipated to remain above the RBI's tolerance band till the third quarter of FY2022-23 and may come within the tolerance level only after the fourth quarter," the FICCI said in a press statement.

Annual consumer inflation has remained above the RBI's 2 per cent-6 per cent tolerance band for six straight months to June, prompting economists in the survey to predict the RBI will hike the repo rate further to 5.65 per cent by the end of the fiscal year in March 2023.

Most market participants expect the RBI to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points at its next policy review on Aug. 4, following a similar-sized hike to 4.90 per cent last month.

"Major risks to India's economic recovery include rising commodity prices, supply-side disruptions, bleak global growth prospects with the conflict prolonging in Europe," the industry body said.

A slowdown in China, one of India's biggest trade partners, would likely hurt exports and emerge as a crucial headwind, it added.

Morgan Stanley also lowered its forecast for India's fiscal 2022/23 growth to 7.2 per cent from 7.6 per cent earlier this week, citing weakening global trade.

