India's GDP grows 4.1% in Jan-Mar qtr, 8.7% in FY22

PTI,
  • May 31 2022, 17:41 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 17:59 ist

India's economy grew by 4.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, pushing up the annual growth rate to 8.7 per cent, official data showed on Tuesday.

However, growth in the January-March period was slower than the 5.4 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2021-22.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 2.5 per cent in the corresponding January-March period of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

As per the data, the Indian economy expanded by 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 against a 6.6 per cent contraction in 2020-21.

The NSO, in its second advance estimate, had projected GDP growth during 2021-22 at 8.9 per cent

China had registered an economic growth of 4.8 per cent in the first three months of 2022. 

