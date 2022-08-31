India's GDP grows at 13.5% in Q1 FY23

India's GDP grows at 13.5% in Q1 FY23

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh
  Aug 31 2022
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 18:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

India’s GDP grew at 13.5 per cent in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2022-23, helped by good growth in contact-based services sector and a good momentum in utilities.

The GDP had contracted 23.9 per cent in April-June quarter of 2020 during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic but grew 20.1 per cent in the same quarter in 2021.

Agriculture grew 4.5 per cent in the June quarter vs 2.2 per cent last year in the same period, manufacturing grew 4.8 per cent, construction sector grew 16.8 per cent, while trade and hotels grew 25.7 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India had predicted the first quarter economic growth rate to be 16.2 per cent.

The travel-related services may have benefited from pent-up demand related to corporate travel as well as leisure travel post the decline in the pandemic.

The upcoming festive season is likely to bode well for the pick up in consumption demand.

