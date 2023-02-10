India's GST Council will decide on cement tax rate after expert study

GST Council will set cement tax rate after expert study

The fitment committee will meet to discuss and finalize its report on the lowering of a 28 per cent GST rate on cement and submit it to the GST council

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2023, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 23:32 ist
The GST Council will meet on the 18th of February. Credit: PTI File Photo

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will decide whether to cut tax rates on cement after an expert team submits its recommendation, the chairperson of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said on Friday.

The fitment committee, which looks at the impact of rate changes, will meet to discuss and finalise its report on the lowering of a 28 per cent GST rate on cement and submit it to the council, the chair, Vivek Johri, said.

Also Read | Monthly GST revenue at Rs 1.50 lakh cr to be new normal next fiscal: CBIC chief

The GST Council, which is the final authority on such matters and is chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on the 18th of February.

Johri said the agenda of the February 18 meeting is yet to be finalised.

"The finance minister has said the 28 per cent GST on cement needs to be discussed," Johri told reporters in New Delhi.

