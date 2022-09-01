India's Q1 growth may not deter RBI from rate hikes

India's lower-than-expected economic growth in April-June is unlikely to alter the course for the Reserve Bank of India that is anchored to taming inflation with more rate hikes, analysts said.

Asia's third-largest economy grew 13.5 per cent in the April-to-June quarter, its fastest pace in a year, though below the 15.2 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, data showed on Wednesday.

Growth, however, was well above 4.1 per cent in the previous quarter. For 2022/23, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected economic growth at 7.2 per cent.

"(April-June) GDP data release should not be a game-changer for monetary policy," Nomura analysts Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said in a note.

The RBI had raised repo rate by 50 basis points in August to 5.40 per cent, taking aggregate hikes to 140 bps in May-August.

The next policy decision is due on September 30, with majority of the participants expecting another hike, though the quantum may come down.

Nomura kept its view of a 35 bps repo rate hike in September and a final 25 bps increase in December, with a 6 per cent repo rate, before global growth concerns and the cumulative hikes potentially lead the monetary policy committee (MPC) to shift into an "extended pause."

India's retail inflation has stayed stubbornly above 6 per cent for seven straight months, while the RBI's tolerance band remains 2-6 per cent.

"We expect the RBI to deliver another 50 bps of rate hikes over two meetings in September and December, taking the repo rate to 5.90 per cent, which should also be the time when real rates reach levels desired by the MPC," said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.

Meanwhile, some analysts cut India's 2022/23 economic growth forecast to below RBI's 7.2 per cent outlook.

"While pent up demand has supported growth over the last few months, weakening exports could become a considerable drag," Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said in a note, adding, that she expects GDP growth at 6.8 per cent in 2022/23.

IDFC First Bank has revised growth estimate to 7 per cent from 7.3 per cent previously.