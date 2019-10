India's retail inflation rate rose to 3.99% in September, driven by higher food prices, the government said on Monday, close to the central bank's 4% medium-term inflation target, after an interval of 13 months.

Annual retail inflation in September was much-higher compared with 3.21% in the previous month, and analysts' forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a retail inflation rate of 3.70% for September.