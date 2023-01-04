India's services sector growth hits 6-month high in December

India’s services sector growth rose to a six-month high in December led by a strong performance of the finance and insurance segment even though real estate and business services remained sluggish, according to a monthly survey report released by S&P Global on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 58.5 in December from 56.4 in November. This is the strongest rate of expansion since mid-2022.

Business activity and sales grew at quicker rates. More jobs were created and companies remained strongly upbeat towards the year-ahead outlook for business activity.

There was a sharp rise in firms' expenses — amid greater energy, food, staff and transportation costs — which led to a further increase in prices charged for the provision of services, data released by credit rating agency S&P Global showed.

“December saw a welcome expansion in Indian services activity, underscoring the resilience of demand as 2022 came to an end. As we head into 2023, companies signalled strong optimism towards the outlook for output. Around 31 per cent of panellists forecast growth, while only 2 per cent anticipate a contraction,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Finance and insurance emerged as the best-performing sector with regard to sales, while real estate and business services saw the slowest expansion in new orders during the month under review.

Services firms faced increased inflationary pressures. Input costs at services companies rose further, with companies mentioning wage pressures and higher prices for energy, food and transportation, the survey-based report showed.

The overall rate of inflation quickened from November and was above its long-run average. By sector, input cost inflation was most acute in consumer services. As a result of a further increase in business expenses, firms lifted their own selling prices at the end of the year. The rate of charge inflation eased from November but remained solid and historically elevated.

"Inflation trends were mixed, as input prices rose at a faster pace and the upturn in charges moderated. On the expense front, services firms reported pressure from energy, food, staff and transportation costs. Although easing from November, the rate of output charge inflation remained elevated as several companies felt the need to transfer escalating costs through to clients,” De Lima noted in the report.

New business received by Indian services companies increased for the 17th month in a row in December. Moreover, the rate of expansion was sharp and the fastest since August, the data released by S&P Global showed.

Demand strength and successful marketing initiatives were among the key drivers of expansion in the services sector during the month.