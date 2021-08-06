India's trade deficit with China dips to $44 bn in FY21

India's trade deficit with China dips to $44 bn in 2020-21

Imports from China during 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 were worth $70.32 billion, $65.26 billion and $65.21 billion, respectively

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2021, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 16:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's trade deficit with China has declined from $53.57 billion (more than Rs 39,000 cr) in 2018-19 to $44.02 billion (more than Rs 32,000 cr) in 2020-21, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said on Friday.

Exports to China has increased to $21.19 billion in 2020-21 from $16.61 billion in 2019-20, Patel said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Exports were $16.75 billion in 2018-19. Imports from China during 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 were worth $70.32 billion, $65.26 billion and $65.21 billion, respectively.

In a separate reply, she said the decline in India's export of automobiles, including cars, is largely due to global economic slowdown and supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"With a view to create a conducive manufacturing ecosystem and to enable integration with global supply chains, the Union Cabinet on 11th November, 2020 has given approval to introduce the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobiles and Auto components, with a financial outlay of Rs 57,042 crore over a five-year period, to make the Indian Automotive Industry more competitive," she added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
China
Trade deficit
Rajya Sabha
Parliament
Monsoon Session
India News

What's Brewing

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

 