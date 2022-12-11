Inflation data, Fed’s meet to drive markets

This week US retail inflation data on December 13 will set the tone for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on December 14. The recent strong US economic data points have led to concerns that the Fed might continue with its aggressive stance for a longer period. Post FOMC meet, European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) decisions would also be keenly eyed, all of which together would set the tone for the market direction. On the domestic front, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for November would be a key figure.

The primary market is likely to buzz with action with three IPOs planning to raise around Rs 1,800 crore and one new listing during the week. This will set off the start of IPOs for the month of December after 10 offerings witnessed last month. India’s largest wine maker - Sula Vineyards will launch its IPO followed by Abans Holdings and Landmark Cars. Uniparts which closed its IPO on December 2 would list its shares for trading on December 12 (Monday).

Last week domestic equities ended the week on a somber note on renewed fear of US recession. Nifty snapped two week gains and ended the week with loss of 200 points (-1.1 per cent) at 18,497 levels. While the BJP’s landslide victory in Gujarat election cheered the markets mid-week, sentiments got dampened on account of hawkish commentary from RBI on inflation and economic growth, post its rate hike on expected lines.

Except Banking and FMCG, all the sectors witnessed profit booking. While the overall markets reeled under selling pressure, Bank Nifty continued to conquer new highs for tenth consecutive week, especially led by rally in the PSU Banks. FMCG saw renewed buying interest with over 10 per cent correction in crude oil prices this week and signs of early revival in rural demand. IT which was gainer for five consecutive weeks too succumbed to selling post lowering of guidance by HCL Tech citing weak global macros.

Markets seem to be consolidating for last few sessions as participants are lightening their position ahead of a crucial event heavy week. Further, FIIs have remained net sellers (Rs 5,500 crore) in December so far (barring one positive day) and added to the overall pressure in the market. Nifty has corrected by nearly 400 points (2 per cent) after making a new high of 18,888 in the previous week. We expect the consolidative mode to continue till key central banks’, like US Fed, ECB, BoE, outcome which would set the tone for further market direction. We expect weakness in tech stocks to continue on account of low growth outlook, FMCG stocks are expected to do well on the back of fall in commodity prices and improving demand. Infra and capital goods stocks are likely to see some momentum with expected increase in ordering activity ahead of Union Budget early next year. Hotels, restaurants, QSR and liquor stocks can be in focus ahead of upcoming year-end holidays.

(The author is Head- Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited)