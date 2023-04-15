Inflation hits edu finance planning by parents: Survey

The rising cost has hit children’s education related financial planning of most parents and a majority 72% of them are worried that they might not be able to meet the future financial requirements, a survey showed.

Around 67% of the parents surveyed expressed a strong concern about accumulating funds required for their child’s education, citing cost increases on account of infl­ation and fears of an economic slowdown threatening their income stream, according to a survey conducted jointly by PNB MetLife and Nielsen IQ,

“In the current backdrop of rising inflation and economic growth trends, parents are increasingly finding it challenging to plan and prioritise financial planning for their children’s future education needs,” said Sameer Bansal, Chief Distribution Officer at PNB MetLife.

As per the survey, 1 in 3 parents misjudge the expense they would incur and end up overshooting their budget by 27%.

“With parents expecting educational expenses to nearly triple over the next ten years, it is important for parents to start planning early to ensure a more confident future for them and their children,” Bansal said.