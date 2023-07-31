Key infra sector growth at 5-month high of 8.2% in June

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2023, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 20:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 8.2 per cent in June 2023 compared to the year-ago month due to a decline in the production of crude oil, according to the official data released on Monday.

The production growth in June, however, was at a five-month high. In January, the key sectors expanded at 9.7 per cent while in May 2023 the growth rate was 5 per cent.

The output growth of the eight sectors slowed down to 5.8 per cent in April-June 2023-24 against 13.9 per cent in the year-ago period.

