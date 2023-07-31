Key infra sector growth at 5-month high of 8.2% in June

Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 8.2 per cent in June 2023 compared to the year-ago month due to a decline in the production of crude oil, according to the official data released on Monday.
The core sector growth was 13.1 per cent in June 2022, the Commerce Ministry data showed.
The production growth in June, however, was at a five-month high. In January, the key sectors expanded at 9.7 per cent while in May 2023 the growth rate was 5 per cent.
The output growth of the eight sectors slowed down to 5.8 per cent in April-June 2023-24 against 13.9 per cent in the year-ago period.
