M-cap of 8 of top-10 most valued cos jump Rs 2.32 lakh cr; Reliance Industries lead gainer

Tata Consultancy Services added Rs 76,200.46 crore taking its valuation to Rs 14,55,687.69 crore

  Oct 10 2021
Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added a whopping Rs 2,32,800.35 crore in market valuation last week in-tandem with rally in the broader market, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 1,293.48 points or 2.20 per cent. The benchmark soared past the 60,000 level on Friday.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 93,823.76 crore to reach Rs 16,93,170.17 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services added Rs 76,200.46 crore taking its valuation to Rs 14,55,687.69 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 24,857.35 crore to Rs 7,31,107.12 crore and that of Bajaj Finance gained Rs 12,913.91 crore to Rs 4,66,940.59 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 10,881.09 crore to Rs 8,87,210.54 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 7,403.24 crore to Rs 4,87,388.37 crore in its valuation.

The valuation of State Bank of India jumped Rs 5,310.14 crore to Rs 4,08,479.47 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 1,410.4 crore to Rs 4,91,841.14 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by Rs 14,614.46 crore to Rs 6,20,362.58 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's market valuation also tumbled Rs 11,697.38 crore to Rs 3,83,866.29 crore.

Reliance Industries was leading the chart of the top-10 most valued companies list followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

