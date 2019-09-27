Mahindra puts out festive stimulus for AP, T'gana

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, a part of the USD 20.7-billion Mahindra group, on Friday announced a slew of customer-centric offers in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets ahead of the festive season. M & M vice-president (marketing, automotive division) Vikram Garga said in a press release here that the offers include financial and special deals which would allow prospective customers to become proud owners of Mahindra vehicles.

"Both the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been key strategic markets for us and been very supportive to Mahindra vehicles," the release quoted Garga as saying.

"As we enter the auspicious festive season with an array of offers, I am sure that our consumers will avail themselves of the unique schemes, especially for some of our class-leading products," he said. Customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can avail themselves of benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakh on Mahindra vehicles, including vehicle exchange and upgrade bonus, cash discount, free insurance and accessories (depending on the model). This special scheme aims to make the festive season special by rewarding customers and boosting consumer sentiment.

The scheme of offers is available on the company's range of passenger as well as commercial vehicles, he added.