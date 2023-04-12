March retail inflation eases below RBI's upper tolerance level

India's annual retail inflation for March eased below the central bank's upper tolerance level for the first time this year, as food prices softened.

Annual retail inflation eased to 5.66 per cent in March from 6.44 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of India targets a range of 2 per cent-6 per cent.

A Reuters poll of 39 economists had forecast an annual inflation rate of 5.80 per cent in March.

The March consumer price index (CPI) inflation came a week after the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained a surprise status quo on interest rates. However, Governor Shaktikanta Das said that "it is a pause, not a pivot".

Commentary:

Garima Kapoor, Economist, institutional equities, Elara Capital, Mumbai

"Retail inflation came in at 5.66 per cent, nearly in line with our expectations of 5.7 per cent YoY and vs 6.44 per cent YoY in Feb 23, as housing inflation subdued and core price increase moderated sequentially. For FY24, expect the base effect to play its part in allowing CPI inflation to cool towards an average of 5.2-5.5 per cent.

Even as Governor Shaktikanta Das asserted that the April 2023 policy pause should not be viewed as a pivot, we believe the bar for future rate hikes has been raised, especially since near-term prints of CPI will be sub-6 per cent."

"Unless CPI inflation rises above 6 per cent on a sustainable basis, we expect the MPC to maintain a prolonged pause hereafter and assess the lag impact of previous rate hikes amid global macro uncertainty and the tail end of the global rate hike cycle."

Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mumbai

"The March inflation figures have moderated broadly in line with expectations. Much of the softness was expected on account of the base effect along with moderation in prices of cereals and core inflation. While favourable base effects should continue to ease the headline inflation in the quarter ahead, we remain wary of food inflation in the months ahead given weather adversities. However, the RBI is expected to remain on an extended pause evaluating the impact of the past rate hikes."