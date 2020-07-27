Market bereft of economic reality, rising debts

In a foreword to the latest Financial Stability Report, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das late last week cautioned that there is a growing disconnect between certain segments of financial markets and the real sector activity. India is following the global trend of exuberant equity markets despite ebbing consumption, plunging consumer confidence in the economy and the rising debt levels of the government, corporate and households. The rupee is gaining strength despite depleting health of the economy. What is making the financial markets and the economy part ways? Can this trend be sustained for long?

Well, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has long been warning about the disconnect between the financial markets and the real economy, saying this could delay recovery from Covid-19.

Global financial markets turned increasingly volatile since January 2020, reflecting the first signs of an imminent shift Covid-19 would cause. Equity markets saw panic sell-offs, flight to safety and wealth erosion across advanced and emerging economies. Sovereign bond yields fell to record lows and liquidity stress threatened to stall fixed income markets.

As the outbreak spread with an explosive speed, major central banks around the world resorted to easing of financial conditions via interest rate cuts and a balance sheet expansion. That restored confidence among investors. The stock market rally continued, completely bereft of the economic realities.

But a second wave of pandemic could lay bare the vulnerable economic realities. The RBI has a limit to buying government debt. Alarm bells have already started ringing about the humongous debt levels that the centre is expected to reach by the end of this financial year and the de-stabilising debt to GDP ratio. The already rising corporate and household debt burdens are expected to add to it. The RBI has warned of that. It has said that the pandemic has the potential to amplify corporate and household debt burdens in the case of a severe economic contraction.

The IMF had recently cautioned that in advanced and emerging market economies alike, corporate and household debt burdens could become unmanageable in a severe economic contraction. Aggregate corporate debt has been rising over several years, and it now stands at historically high levels relative to GDP.

Household debt has also increased in many economies, some of which now face an extremely sharp economic slowdown. The deterioration in economic fundamentals has already led to a corporate ratings downgrade, and there is a risk of a broader impact on the solvency of companies and households.

India’s household debts have risen around 2.3-fold from a little over Rs 19 lakh crore in 2015 to over Rs 43 lakh crore till March 2020. With deteriorating household savings and Covid-related contraction in the economy, the debt levels of households could spike manifold. Household savings have already come down from about 12% of GDP in 2007-08 to about 7% in recent times.

The covid related job losses and consumption slowdown could further dent the savings of Indian households, which majorly fuel the economy.

Apart from the pandemic causing job losses, an IMF investigation of the feasibility to work from home in a large sample of advanced and emerging market economies, estimates nearly 100 million workers in 35 advanced and emerging countries could be at high risk because they are unable to do their jobs remotely.

This is equivalent to 15% of their workforce, on average. The IMF says part-time workers and employees of small and medium-sized firms face greater risk of job loss. Workers in part-time jobs are often the first to be let go when economic conditions deteriorate, and the last to be hired when conditions improve.

They are also less likely to have access to healthcare and the formal insurance channels that can help them weather the crisis. In developing economies, in particular, part-time workers and those in informal work face a dramatically higher risk of falling into poverty.

If incomes don’t grow, household debt will bite even more. The unintended consequences of unconventional policy tools to cushion the blow of the pandemic could be many. Apart from raising the debt levels, it could raise inflation and inflationary expectations among people and it could inculcate fear among people on whether the government would be able to pay back the debt. That itself can have severe consequences on the economy, investments, business activities and market behaviour.