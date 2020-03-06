Markets Highlights: Sensex ended the week down by 893 pts, Nifty shed 280 pts, Yes Bank tanked 56%
Markets Highlights: Sensex ended the week down by 893 pts, Nifty shed 280 pts, Yes Bank tanked 56%
Sensex ended the week down by 893 pts and stands at 37576 pts, Nifty shed 280 pts to land at 10989 pts, Yes Bank tanked 56% to Rs 16.15 per scrip. Thanks for tuning in to our Markets Live blog.
15:51
15:38
Sensex closed at 37576.62 pts down by 893.99 pts, Nifty ended the week down 279.55 pts, Yes Bank closed at 16.15 down 56%
14:57
Investors poorer by Rs 3.85 lakh crore in market selloff, Sensex plummets over 1,400 points
A sharp plunge in the equity market made investors poorer by Rs 3.85 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE barometer Sensex plummeted over 1,400 points led by massive selloff in banking, metal and energy stocks.
Yes Bank is going for 15.70 per scrip down by 57.34%
14:49
1 USD at Rs 73.6300 up by 0.28 paise
14:47
Sensex at 37583.20 down by 887.41 pts, Nifty 50 at 10983.85 down by 285.15 pts
14:34
Nifty at 11000.20 down by 268.8 pts, Sensex down to 37618.14 by 852.47 pts
14:06
Sensex is at 37549.15 pts down by 921.46 pts
14:04
Nifty 50 down by 285.75 pts at 10,975 pts
12:55
Gold futures climb Rs 162 to Rs 44,620 per 10 gm
Goldprices on Friday rose by Rs 162 to Rs 44,620 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators were indulged in creating fresh positions amid a firm global trend.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange,goldcontracts for April traded higher by Rs 162, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 44,620 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,076 lots.
12:33
Top losers on BSE as of 12:35 pm
12:31
Top gainers on BSE as of 12:35 pm
12:29
Moratorium on Yes Bank credit negative: Moody's
The Reserve Bank on India's moratorium and withdrawal cap on Yes Bank is credit negative, and the lack of coordinated action highlights continued uncertainty around bank resolutions, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.
YesBank shares collapse by 55% to Rs 16.60 per share. The people are selling at throwaway prices now, and buyers are rare to come.
08:58
Whenever the market is close to forming a major bottom or major top, it shows this kind of volatility: Shrikant Chouhan
Whenever the market is close to forming a major bottom or major top, it shows this kind of volatility. In this market, keep a stop loss strategy by keeping fixed and strict stop loss but keep the target large. Two to three stop losses could be a trigger, but if Nifty leaves for the target, it will be very profitable. Today, besides the Coronavirus, Nifty witnessed volatility due to the weekly expiry of Option contracts and specific news flow from SBI and YES BANK. However, traders should look at the strategy of buying Nifty on dips. The support for the index exists at 11230 and 11150 levels. The resistance is seen at 11370 and 11440 levels:Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities
13:41
Nirmala Sitharaman on Yes Bank crisis
Constantly in touch with RBI over YES Bank. Steps taken by RBI on YES Bank are in the interest of depositors. RBI Governor has assured of a quick resolution. Cannot give details of resolution plan right now: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
11:15
S&P BSE Bankex crashes by 1,500 points
S&P BSE Bankex crashes by 1,500 points. All bank stocks in deep red. YES Bank down 55%. Another lender, which is seeing stress in its loan-book -- RBL Bank -- sees share tank by 16%. IndusInd Bank is down 9%.
11:06
SBI, which is set to buy the controlling stake in Yes Bank, sees its share price erode by 6.52%
11:04
The aim is to have a credible revival plan for Yes Bank: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Member Sachin Chaturvedi
11:01
Yes Bank stock slides down by 50%
11:01
471 stocks touch their 52-week low on NSE
Among the stocks that touched their 52-week lows were YES BankNSE -44.97 %, Hindalco, ITC, L&T, ACC, BEML, Aditya Birla Capital and InterGlobe Aviation.
08:48
Implications of share swap ratios announced for PSBs mega merger
PNB + OBC + United Bank: Shareholders will get 1,150 and 121 equity shares of PNB for every 1,000 shares of OBC and United Bank. The swap ratios imply a premium of ~10% for OBC, but a discount of ~27% for United Bank.
09:58
Yes Bank shares crash; down 30%
09:44
Yes Bank shares hit all-time low, down 25%
Yes Bank shares hit an all-time low of Rs 27.65, down 25%.The circuit breaker of 20% doesn't apply on YES Bank scrips as it is an F&O stock.
09:43
All stocks on Nifty trade in red
09:39
Here are the losers on BSE
09:36
Here are the gainers on BSE
09:35
Nifty must convincingly cross the recent highs to reverse downtrend: Deepak Jasani
Markets ended with marginal gains on Thursday after a range bound session. The Nifty gained 18 points or 0.16% to close at 11,269. Broad market indices like the BSE Mid Cap and Small Cap indices gained more, thereby outperforming the Sensex/Nifty. Market breadth was positive on the BSE/NSE.
The Nifty will have to convincingly cross the recent highs of 11433 to reverse the downtrend:Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
09:21
Cola India, TCS, Tech Mahindra, SBI, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank among major losers on the Nifty
09:20
Investors lose over Rs 4.5 lakh crore in just 5 minutes of trade
09:14
Sensex Crashes 1,400 points within minutes of opening; NIFTY down 403
09:10
Yes Bank News Live Updates: We weren't informed, we're in trouble as Holi is coming, say Yes Bank customers
Yes Bank News Live Updates: We weren't informed, we're in trouble as Holi is coming, say Yes Bank customers

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday placed Yes Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender.
Investors poorer by Rs 3.85 lakh crore in market selloff, Sensex plummets over 1,400 points
A sharp plunge in the equity market made investors poorer by Rs 3.85 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE barometer Sensex plummeted over 1,400 points led by massive selloff in banking, metal and energy stocks.
Yes Bank is going for 15.70 per scrip down by 57.34%
1 USD at Rs 73.6300 up by 0.28 paise
Sensex at 37583.20 down by 887.41 pts, Nifty 50 at 10983.85 down by 285.15 pts
Nifty at 11000.20 down by 268.8 pts, Sensex down to 37618.14 by 852.47 pts
Sensex is at 37549.15 pts down by 921.46 pts
Nifty 50 down by 285.75 pts at 10,975 pts
Gold futures climb Rs 162 to Rs 44,620 per 10 gm
Goldprices on Friday rose by Rs 162 to Rs 44,620 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators were indulged in creating fresh positions amid a firm global trend.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange,goldcontracts for April traded higher by Rs 162, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 44,620 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,076 lots.
Top losers on BSE as of 12:35 pm
Top gainers on BSE as of 12:35 pm
Moratorium on Yes Bank credit negative: Moody's
The Reserve Bank on India's moratorium and withdrawal cap on Yes Bank is credit negative, and the lack of coordinated action highlights continued uncertainty around bank resolutions, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.
Equity investors loss stands at Rs 4.5 lakh crore
After a free fall, Yes Bank shares recover
Yes Bank shares recover at 65% loss
YES Bank shares crash by 75% to Rs 9.6 per share
NSE cancels Yes Bank's F&Os from May 29
Telecom shares fall; Vodafone Idea down 7%
Yes Bank shares down by 55%
Whenever the market is close to forming a major bottom or major top, it shows this kind of volatility: Shrikant Chouhan
Nirmala Sitharaman on Yes Bank crisis
S&P BSE Bankex crashes by 1,500 points
471 stocks touch their 52-week low on NSE
FMCG shares trade lower; ITC down 4%
Nifty below 330 pts, Sensex nosedives 1,200; Yes Bank stocks sink 35%
Implications of share swap ratios announced for PSBs mega merger
PNB + OBC + United Bank: Shareholders will get 1,150 and 121 equity shares of PNB for every 1,000 shares of OBC and United Bank. The swap ratios imply a premium of ~10% for OBC, but a discount of ~27% for United Bank.
Yes Bank shares hit all-time low, down 25%
Nifty must convincingly cross the recent highs to reverse downtrend: Deepak Jasani
Yes Bank News Live Updates: We weren't informed, we're in trouble as Holi is coming, say Yes Bank customers
Sensex crashes 900 points in pre-open