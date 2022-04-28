Markets rebound amid gains in global equities

Markets rebound amid gains in global equities; Sensex rallies 702 pts

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 701.67 points or 1.23% to end at 57,521.06

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 28 2022, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 17:00 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded to close over 1 per cent higher on Thursday, propelled by buying in index majors Reliance Industries, HUL and Infosys along with an overall positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 701.67 points or 1.23 per cent to end at 57,521.06. During the day, it zoomed 971.46 points or 1.70 per cent to 57,790.85 on the expiry of derivatives contracts.

The NSE Nifty rallied 206.65 points or 1.21 per cent to 17,245.05.

Hindustan Unilever Limited, Asian Paints, NTPC, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Infosys, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers in the Sensex pack.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel, M&M, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were the laggards.

The rally in domestic stocks was fuelled by gains in global markets. Stock markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul ended with healthy gains.

Markets in Europe were trading in the green in the afternoon session. Stocks in the US had ended mostly higher on Wednesday.

The Sensex had tumbled 537.22 points or 0.94 per cent to end at 56,819.39 points on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty declined 162.40 points or 0.94 per cent to 17,038.40 points.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.07 per cent to USD 105.33 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 4,064.54 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BSE
NSE
Markets
Sensex
Nifty
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

Kichcha Sudeep clears the air with Devgn on Hindi films

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

A fifth of world's reptiles threatened with extinction

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Five movies to watch on Samantha's birthday

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

Peacocks delight city; BBMP forest officials not amused

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

DH Toon | Prashant Kishor snubs 'empowered' Congress

Google to now take phone number removal requests

Google to now take phone number removal requests

 