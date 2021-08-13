Need to speed up vaccination for robust economic activity: SBI research

India needs to speed up Covid vaccination to contain spread of delta variant in order to boost economic activities which have shown signs of revival in the past about three months, a State Bank of India research report has said.

India’s vaccination seven-day moving average is 45 lakhs and 43% of eligible population stands vaccinated with first dose and 12% with second dose.

The report said India should immediately vaccinate its susceptible population of around 20.4 crore across 14 states which includes Maharashtra and Kerala, which would take around 45 days for first dose.

The SBI’s economic activity indicators, however, have shown improvement in economic activity in since May-end with the latest reading for the week ended Agust 9.

“Robust recovery is visible in labour participation rate, electricity demand, Google mobility and Apple mobility index. However, there is slight dip in RTO Revenue Collection and Vegetables arrival from last week.

Read | GoI ready to do everything needed to revive economy: FM

It said the month-on-month rural recovery in July as per key leading indicators is expected to be steady if not exceptional as compared to June. The rural recovery is far better than the pre-second wave. Looking ahead, agricultural production and rural demand are expected to remain resilient.

“India has fully vaccinated 9% of its total population (12% of eligible population). If we go by the present vaccination rate of 45 lakh per day, the critical mass (70%) may be covered by first dose by end of Novermber and second dose by March 15, 2022,” the report said.

It said Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have already given double dose of vaccine to a large percentage of population.

“Vaccination in rural areas has increased significantly for certain states including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, MP, Odisha and UP and rural India’s share has also come down in total cases,” the report noted but said states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra need to pick up momentum of vaccination in rural areas.

“In 80% of districts, 52% of eligible rural population has received single dose of vaccine as compared to 63% of eligible population in urban areas… Nonetheless, the overall share of rural districts in new cases has declined to 38.7% in July from the peak of 53.6% in May,” according to the report.