Net direct tax collection reaches Rs 13.73 lakh crore

Net direct tax collection reaches Rs 13.73 lakh crore, 83% of revised estimate for FY23

The growth in direct tax mop-up, which comprises personal income tax and corporate taxes, was driven by PIT collections

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2023, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 14:50 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Net direct tax collection so far this fiscal grew 17 per cent to reach Rs 13.73 lakh crore, which is 83 per cent of the revised target for the full financial year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Saturday.

The growth in direct tax mop-up, which comprises personal income tax and corporate taxes, was driven by PIT collections.

On a gross basis, the collection grew 22.58 per cent to Rs 16.68 lakh crore.

Refunds amounting to Rs 2.95 lakh crore have been issued during April 1, 2022 to  March 10, 2023, which are 59.44 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 13.73 lakh crore which is 16.78 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

This collection is 96.67 per cent of the total budget estimates and 83.19 per cent of the total revised estimates of direct taxes for the financial year 2022-23, the CBDT said in a statement.

After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT (Corporate Income Tax) collections is 13.62 per cent and that in PIT (Personal Income Tax) collections including STT (Securities Transaction Tax) is 20.06 per cent, it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Economy
Indian economy
Direct Tax

Related videos

What's Brewing

Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protest

Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protest

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

 