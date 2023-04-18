No proposal before govt on capital gains tax: I-T dept

No proposal before government on capital gains tax: I-T department

A media report earlier in the day said India is preparing an overhaul of its direct tax law

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 18 2023, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 21:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said there is no proposal before the government on capital gains tax.

The department in a tweet said: "It is clarified that there is no such proposal before the Government on capital gains tax".

A media report earlier in the day said India is preparing an overhaul of its direct tax law, including changes in capital gains taxes.

Following the report, the equity market benchmark Sensex declined 331 during the intra-day trade. It later recovered some losses and closed 183.74 points lower at 59,727.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Income Tax Department
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

Female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

Rivalry between Barcelona & Madrid takes turn for worse

Rivalry between Barcelona & Madrid takes turn for worse

Twitter to curb visibility of policy-violating tweets

Twitter to curb visibility of policy-violating tweets

Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan

Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan

Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

Rajasthan cop says harassed by men with political clout

Rajasthan cop says harassed by men with political clout

 