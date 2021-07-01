OECD says 130 countries back global taxation deal

OECD says 130 countries back global taxation deal

Global companies, including Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple would be taxed at a rate of at least 15%

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jul 01 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 22:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Some 130 countries and jurisdictions have signed up to a global tax reform ensuring that multinationals pay their fair share wherever they operate, the OECD said on Thursday.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a statement that global companies, including US behemoths Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple would be taxed at a rate of at least 15 percent.

The formal agreement follows an endorsement by the G7 group of wealthy nations last month at a meeting in Britain, when US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a global minimum tax "would end the race to the bottom in corporate taxation".

Germany on Thursday hailed the deal as a "colossal step towards tax justice".

But European Union low-tax countries Ireland and Hungary declined to sign up to the agreement reached in the OECD framework, highlighting lingering divisions on global taxation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taxes
Multinational enterprises
OECD

What's Brewing

Aliens might already be watching us

Aliens might already be watching us

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

 