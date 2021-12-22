Omicron: Indian economy facing several headwinds, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Indian economy is facing several headwinds, said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das in the wake of fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19, cautioning supply disruptions and other bottlenecks which were earlier anticipated to resolve by end of this year have gained additional shelf life stretching into 2022.

The emergence of the Omicron variant may cast a shadow on the momentum of contact-intensive services that were just showing signs of recovery in recent months. The threat of Omicron is also imparting additional volatility to the financial markets, Das said in the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting released on Wednesday.

He said, “while the Indian economy is on its way to achieve the projected growth of 9.5 per cent in 2021-22, there are still significant areas of concern. Private consumption – the mainstay of aggregate demand with a share of around 55 per cent is languishing below its level recorded two years ago, suggesting that we still have a distance to go in nurturing a more durable recovery”.

Private sector capex remains sluggish even though pre-conditions for its acceleration have been engendered by increasing capacity utilisation, deleveraging of balance sheets and improved profitability of corporates.

According to early results, capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector increased to 68.8 per cent in July-September quarter from 60 per cent in April-June of 2021-22.

If the Omicron variant results in the onset of new waves of infection globally, this could derail the ongoing demand recovery, the Governor said.

“On the whole, at this stage it is too premature to gauge as to how the effects of the Omicron variant would pan out in the weeks and months ahead in terms of its effect on growth and inflation,” he said.

