Over 6 crore ITRs filed for 2022-23 fiscal

The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 30 2023, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 21:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

More than 6 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal, of which about 27 lakh ITRs were filed till Sunday evening.

"More than 6 crore ITRs have been filed so far (30th July), out of which about 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6.30 pm!," the I-T department tweeted.

The number of ITRs filed has exceeded the number of returns filed last year till July 31.

Giving statistics of the tax return filing, the department said more than 1.30 crore successful logins were there on the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm, Sunday.

"To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & social media,” the department tweeted.

Business News
Income Tax
I-T Returns
ITR
ITR filing

