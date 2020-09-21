Push for Make in India as Railways floats fresh tender for 44 Vande Bharat train sets

Indian Railways has floated a revised tender for procure semi high-speed 44 Vande Bharat train sets, with mandating 75% domestic component. The revised tender is estimated to be around Rs 2,000 crore.

"This bid is now a domestic tender. Only the companies registered in India can apply and will have to quote in Indian Rupee," the Railways said in a statement.

The revised tender is in line with Government of India’s preference for Make In India policy, the minimum local content percentage has been revised to 75%. It is the first big tender under revised DPIIT norms of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The Ministry had last month cancelled its global tender issued for manufacturing Vande Bharat trains in which a Chinese joint venture company CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited emerged as the only foreign bidder. It also claimed that the cancellation was after it received information about a bidder had disclosed financial offers.

The tender is for three phases of the project – propulsion, control and other equipment along with bogies for the train sets. Pre bid meeting is scheduled on September 29 and tender opening date will be November 17, Railways said.

The main features of the tender include: train sets will be manufactured at Integral Coach Facgory ICF, Chennai, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli. It will be local (indigenous) tender and two stage, reverse auction shall take place, said a statement.

Currently Indian Railways operating two Vande Bharat trains – the first between New Delhi and Varanasi and the second between New Delhi and Katra. Both trains are built by ICF Chennai.

These trains are country's first self-propelled engine-less train and can run at a maximum permissible speed of 160 kmph. It had hit speeds of 180 kmph during trials run.

As the Indian Railways plans to build 44 more Vande Bharat, the government floated tender from private players to build the trains with adavanced features under Make In India scheme.