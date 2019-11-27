'Railways earned Rs 139 cr from platform ticket sales'

Railways earned Rs 139.20 crore from the sale of platform tickets in 2018-19 and Rs 78.50 crore till September this fiscal, the ministry informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Railway minister Piyush Goyal said while railways earned Rs 230.47 crore from advertisements and shops, including those on the platforms in 2018-19, it earned Rs 128.40 crore till September this fiscal from the same source.

"As per the extant policy, contracts for shops and advertisements are awarded after open competitive bidding. The rates are outcome of the competition during the bid," he said.