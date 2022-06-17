RBI chief Shaktikanta Das confident of ensuring soft landing for economy

Das confident of ensuring soft landing for economy

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Jun 17 2022, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 11:53 ist

The Reserve Bank of India is confident of exiting from ultra-loose monetary policy smoothly and ensuring a soft landing for the economy, Governor Shakikanta Das told a banking event on Friday.

Das "truly and sincerely" believes the Reserve Bank of India was in sync with the requirements of the economy, he said at the event organised by the Financial Express newspaper. 

