RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to make unscheduled speech at 10 am

DH Web Desk,
  • May 05 2021, 08:19 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 08:29 ist
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. Credit: AFP File Photo

Reserve Bank of India said Governor Shaktikanta Das will make a speech on Wednesday as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic rages through the nation threatening India's economic rebound.

RBI tweeted that the address will be held at 10 am without providing further details.

Watch the address live here:

More to follow...

