RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to make unscheduled speech at 10 am

Reserve Bank of India said Governor Shaktikanta Das will make a speech on Wednesday as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic rages through the nation threatening India's economic rebound.
RBI tweeted that the address will be held at 10 am without providing further details.
Watch out for the address by RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am today, May 05, 2021.
YouTube: https://t.co/QPLkdTkKve
— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) May 5, 2021
Watch the address live here:
More to follow...
