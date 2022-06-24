RBI’s attempt to address inflation can hurt economic growth, says deputy governor

RBI deputy governor M D Patra says consumer price inflation will remain above the central bank’s target range of 2-6% for nearly one year. He said RBI is working actively to fight inflation but that may take a toll on the economy.

Heightened volatility in financial markets and surges in prices of commodities - especially of energy, metals, grain futures and fertilisers – have accentuated risks to growth, inflation and financial stability.

He said inflation could fall back to RBI’s tolerance band only by March of 2023.

RBI’s target range for retail price inflation is 2%-6%.

He, however, said that if the monsoon brings with it a more benign outlook on food prices, India would have tamed the inflation crisis even earlier.

The deputy governor said there were signs of inflation peaking.

On interest rate moves by RBI, Patra assured that the monetary policy actions in India will be more moderate than elsewhere in the world. He, however, said that interest rate hike was needed to restore people’s faith in the economy.

“If the RBI does nothing, it will be seen as accommodating the inflation shock, reinforcing the public’s view that inflation may persist, broaden and rise further. On the other hand, if the RBI increases interest rates and tightens monetary and liquidity conditions to make money dearer, it will (a) demonstrate that the RBI cares about people’s expectations and is determined that they should remain hinged – by anchoring people’s faith in the RBI’s commitment to price stability, the foundations of growth will be strengthened; (b) prevent the second-round effects of food and fuel prices,” Patra said.

The monetary policy action is not without consequences. It will take its toll on spending and demand. That is the price of stability. What the RBI is trying to do is to stabilise the price situation when the economy is able to bear it because in the longer run, price stability is beneficial for growth, he said.