RBI says worst over for economy, barring another wave of Covid-19

Barring a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the worst for the Indian economy is over, said the Reserve Bank of India in its state of the economy bulletin.

It added the recovery in the economy will be V-Shaped, where V stands for vaccine.

Recent high-frequency indicators suggest that the recovery is getting stronger in its traction and soon “the winter of our discontent will be made glorious summer," the central bank said quoting William Shakespeare to describe the state of the economy.

“What will 2021 look like? The shape of the recovery will be v-shaped after all and the ‘v’ stands for vaccine. On January 16, India launched the biggest vaccination drive in the world, backed by its comparative advantage of having the largest vaccine manufacturing capacity in the world and a rich experience of mass inoculation drives against polio and measles,” the RBI said.

It said if the move is successful, it would tilt the balance of risks upwards. E-commerce and digital technologies will likely be the bright spots in India’s recovery in a world in which there will be rebounds for sure.

However, the report warned that the pre-pandemic levels of output and employment were a long way off.

Pinning a lot of hope on the upcoming Union Budget, the RBI underlined the need to kickstart investment saying it was “acquiring urgency” to secure a durable turnaround and a sustainable growth trajectory.

“India must look for ways in which cash sitting idly in balance sheets of corporations and banks and reverse repo balances with the Reserve Bank find their way into credit to productive sectors and into real spending on investment activity before it imposes a persistent deflationary weight on real activity,” it said.

Stress in the financial sector’s balance sheet could intensify as the camouflage of moratorium, asset classification standstill and restructuring fades, but banks have entered the health crisis with stronger capital buffers than the global financial crisis.

The RBI, however, pointed to data from 20 out of 29 states which showed that the growth in capital expenditure turned positive during October after contracting consecutively for eight months.

“These are significant developments from the point of view of the economy gaining a stronger foothold,” it said indicating the disconnect between the real and financial sector could start to narrow soon.