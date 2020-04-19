RBI takes major steps in Covid-19 fight, govt stays calm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, so far done the bulk of the heavy lifting in the country’s fight against Covid-19 and the government appears to have kept its powder dry for the post-Covid reconstruction of the economy. It has announced the first tranche of its social support measures of Rs 1.70 lakh crore ($23 billion) to alleviate the hardships of the poor and vulnerable, but that is being criticised as too little. The pressure has been mounting from all the stakeholders in the economy and those who are keeping a close eye on India from outside. The question is, will the government act according to their desire? And, when?

The demand for an immediate fiscal stimulus ranges from Rs 6 lakh crore to Rs 15 lakh crore to mitigate the impact of the virus. Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for an urgent policy action to support the health and economic well being of the country’s citizens, especially the vulnerable ones. The government, however, is focusing more on raising resources through optimising revenues, including expenditure cuts across ministries, taking the hit on salaries of ministers and officials.

Gradual release of fiscal stimulus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would announce certain measures during the course of this week but that will be far short of what is being asked for. She would ensure her measures to tackle the virus do not raise the government’s deficit and debt to a level that leaves the post-Covid India vulnerable. And, she would not go for any global liquidity boost that can have potentially costly side effects. She has already raised her concerns on IMF’s “costlier” support if the funds are used for extraneous purposes. Though the minister has not elaborated further, the IMF loans in the past have been criticised for attaching too many conditions, some even seek drastic budget cuts that can weigh on an economy and may make it more difficult for countries to repay.

First help to job-intensive sectors

The finance ministry has been preparing relief for those sectors that are important from the employment point of view and can immediately redeploy the labour force, on the fence, waiting for better days. Real estate and construction could be the first beneficiaries because they account for the maximum number of jobs, an estimated 15 million by 2022 and contribute over 7% to the country’s GDP. Most of India’s small and medium sector enterprises work for them. Her stimulus may also incorporate some more welfare measures for marginalised but an overwhelming concern on pilferage may limit the much-needed cash flow to the needy.

But, there are concerns that Nirmala's over-cautious approach may produce certain undesired results and leave thousands of poor and those undocumented labourers suffering in silence. But, they have anyway been left at the mercy of fate. There is evidence to suggest that poor have run out of cash in the past month of lockdown.

The financial assistance of a little over Rs 28,000 crore available under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and the state disaster relief caters to only 30 crore poor, which include migrant poor farmers, construction workers, aged widows, disabled and senior citizens. By any count, India’s poor and vulnerable are much more than the earlier stated number. The benefits may not reach them because their names are not in the government’s records. Not that all of them would be left unattended but a large number would have no choice but to fend for themselves.

Too little

A Niti Aayog’s April 15 letter to chief secretaries of states and district collectors of states and Union Territories have directed them to ensure that no poor suffer for want of food and shelter and none in the country remains hungry.

A recent letter from the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution to the chairman and managing director of food corporation of India has asked him to ensure foodgrains are supplied throughout the country at the uniform rate of Rs 21 per kg for wheat and Rs 22 per kg for rice to all charitable and non-government organisations (NGOs) engaged in relief operations/ running camps for migrant labourers and vulnerable in the ongoing lockdown.

But that is too costly. The FCI currently has about 30 million tonnes of rice, over 27 million tonnes of wheat and close to 29 million tonnes of unmilled paddy in its stock, which three times the stipulated buffer and strategic reserves and enough to distribute among the poor for free till the lockdown remains in force. Liquidating the present stock from FCI godowns will also help to make space for the fresh wheat crop that is being harvested in many parts. The Modi government’s first chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian has suggested that even if there is some pilferage and in the process of distributing relief to the poor, certain others take the benefit, it is worth doing that in the time of crisis. But the government has been charged with working on stimulus – both cash and kind – too conservatively.

RBI’s clever move

Meanwhile, the RBI has so far unleashed over Rs 4 lakh crore into the economic system to banking and other financial channels. Its recent step of a 25 basis point cut in the reverse repo rate will force the banks to lend money elsewhere instead of lending it to the central bank itself, which they usually do to avoid the risk of lending to businesses, that may not repay in time.

Also, the central bank has taken care of depositors’ interest by not cutting the repo rate this time around. This will keep a check on cutting deposit rates by banks. Hopefully, they would not cut deposit rates further and may wait until the next policy move in June for a repo cut. Deposit rates respond to repo rate changes. However, excess liquidity in the economy and possibly further rate cuts in the next monetary policy in June, as indicated by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, may push banks to lower the interest rates offered on deposits. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for the sake of senior citizens, most of whose livelihood depends on the interest income from fixed deposits.