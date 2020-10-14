Redirecting LTC funds will badly hit tourism, banking on a festive season revival

Hit the hardest by Covid-19, the tourism industry had hoped for a festive season boost when people travel to their home states. The Centre’s decision to redirect LTC funds of government employees to buy consumer goods has been a shocker for the sector.

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) says the industry had expected a tax-based stimulus to travel in people’s hands. The industry would have benefited if this was spent against GST-rated travel agents, hotels, tour operators, tourist transporters and restaurants.

FAITH now wants the LTC funds to be restored and an income tax exemption for all travel within India up to Rs 1.5 lakhs against GST-registered travel industry units.

Kerala’s tourism industry was banking on a post-Covid boom before the GST decision. The industry’s loss could cross Rs 40,000 crore, with the Covid surge making it worse. The government had announced a Rs 455-crore revival package.

During 2019, total tourist arrival to Kerala was 1.96 crore, which was 17% higher than in 2018. Earnings, at Rs. 45,000 crore, were 24% higher.

“The decision is insensitive and would further affect the sectors,” says Kiran Bhoir, the founder of KMC Holidays Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based travel agency.

Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India, observes: “It is doubtful how many will avail this scheme as they should pay GST out of their pockets. It will be a burden. The scheme is unlikely to work unless the government decides to pay the GST component over and above the fare entitlement amount as is done by many PSBs.”

However, Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says government employees can now opt for cash payments in lieu of LTC during 2018-21 and spend it to buy goods and services worth three times the fare. He says these measures will generate an additional consumer demand of Rs 28,000 crore.

In Tamilnadu, hotel room occupancy is sparse in tourist places and big cities such as Chennai and Coimbatore. The industry fears that the LTC decision will hit the state hard. Nearly 70 lakh foreign tourists visited Tamil Nadu in 2018.

Hotels and restaurants in touristy Ooty and Kodaikanal now wear a deserted look due to the pandemic fear. Ooty now receives just 800 to 1,000 people a day, reaching 1,500 during weekends.

Tour operators in the Northeast too had hoped LTC would give it a boost. “I had proposed to renew the LTC along with the Udaan scheme... By encashing LTC money, we are back to zero,” says Arijit Purkayastha, Chairman of the North East chapter of Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India.

Due to the anti-CAA agitation, Assam’s tourism industry had suffered an estimated loss of Rs 1,500 crore between December and January, before the pandemic broke out. Tourism offers direct and indirect employment to nearly five lakh people in the Northeast.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Radhakrishnan Holla, President, Karnataka State Tour Operators Association

“Despite the unlock process, 90% of Karnataka’s travel and taxi operators are not running. Group travel has crashed due to the pandemic fear. The entire industry, including the services, hoteliers and transporters would benefit from LTC spendings. Taking this out will hit the industry badly.”

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India

“Since LTC covers not just the employee but also the dependent family, the drawdown on the personal income will be huge. For instance, employee eligible for business travel get two-way fare of Rs 36,000. For a family of four, this works out to Rs 1,44,000. The total expenditure works out to Rs 4,32,000 plus GST amount of Rs 1,03,680.”

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hotel Owner in Ooty:

“Only parks and gardens are open in Ooty. We are hoping to receive greater number of tourists during Pooja holidays and Deepavali. Those in government service use the LTC to come to tourist destinations. If that is also removed, what will we do?”

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tour operator in Guwahati

“The Finance Ministry’s decision is contrary to what the Union DONER (Department for the North Eastern Region) Ministry is doing to project the Northeast as the safest destination for domestic tourists post-pandemic, given the less number of Covid-19 cases in the region.”

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

E M Najeeb, State President, Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry

“The Centre had not even extended any support to revive the industry, but is now coming up with measures that will adversely impact it. The Centre should have pushed people to spend more on the tourism industry as it is a major foreign exchange earner and job generator.”

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(E T B Sivapriyan, Mrityunjay Bose, Sumir Karmakar and Arjun Raghunath contributed to this story from Chennai, Mumbai, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.)