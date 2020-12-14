Retail inflation declines to 6.93% in November

Consumer Price Index (CPI) came down from from 7.61 per cent in October

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2020, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 18:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Retail inflation declined to 6.93 per cent in November on softer food prices, though it remained above the comfort level of the Reserve Bank.

Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 7.61 per cent in October.

According to the CPI data released by the government on Monday, inflation in the food basket was 9.43 per cent in November, down from 11 per cent in the previous month.

The RBI, which mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at key policy rates, has been mandated by the government to keep inflation at 4 per cent (+, - 2 per cent).

The central bank had maintained the status quo in the policy rate earlier this month due to high inflation.

Inflation
Economy
RBI
India

