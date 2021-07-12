Retail inflation slightly eases to 6.26% in June

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2021, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 17:55 ist
Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), however, remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level for the second month in a row. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Retail inflation eased slightly to 6.26 per cent in June compared to 6.3 per cent in May, official data released on Monday showed. 

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), however, remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level for the second month in a row.

The RBI has been mandated by the government to keep retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket was 5.15 per cent in June compared to 5.01 per cent in May. 

(With inputs from PTI)

